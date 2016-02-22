Our chance for showers and storms will continue through the evening. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with patchy dense fog developing late tonight/early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow the forecast is looking drier, but we will still have a chance for a developing storm or two with the same scenario setting up for Labor Day. If you have outdoor plans, don't cancel them, but certainly keep an eye to radar.

Tuesday remains dry as well under partly sunny skies still hovering above average close to 90°. We will fall slightly to the mid to the upper 80's to end the week with a better chance for rain coming Thursday through Saturday.

