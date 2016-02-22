Summer Weather Returns...

T oday will be another beautiful day but it will be a hotter day as well! Expect highs to be around 90° and it will feel humid like it usually does as well. We had a nice little break from the heat and humidity, but it looks like that break is over! There will be a slight chance for a few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm in the mountains today.

Tomorrow there will be no issues for back to school for Charlotte. Some fog is possible in the mountains and they will have a chance for a little rain again as well during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90's with mostly sunny skies overhead.

Extended Forecast:

We have a shot at 90° 5 days in a row through Thursday. Friday will likely miss out due to increased cloud cover and potential rain. A highs pressure system will keep us dry mostly BUT with an increase in moisture we will breed a chance for those isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop late afternoon into the evening. Rain is most likely for everyone when a front drapes across the area late Thursday through the first weekend of September.

-Chris Mulcahy

