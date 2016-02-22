BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND

Clouds are thicker today BUT we should still have a little bit of sunshine fighting through the clouds. Rain showers will be more numerous in the mountains and foothills today with spotty to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon.

The best window for storms will be from 4-7PM around Charlotte but rain is possible mid afternoon to around sunset. Any lingering rain east after sunset will weaken up until midnight. Highs today will be in the upper 80's to around 90° today and again tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday will come with a few more scattered rain showers bringing another muggy day feeling like the mid 90's.

Cooler temperatures likely next week after an early week cold front. Highs early in the week near 90° but falling into the low to mid-80s by the end of the week. The humidity will be lower as well. Even though it is not a HUGE difference... Thursday and Friday of next week will be more comfortable than it has been!

Copyright 2018 WCNC