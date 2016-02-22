Look for a more typical July forecast for this weekend, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. There's only a slight chance of shower and thunderstorms. Temperatures overnight will be in the low 70s with light winds. It's more of the same Sunday, with higher humidity and highs in the low 90s.

Monday will be warm and muggy with a thirty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be in the low 90s across the Piedmont and the Upstate of South Carolina. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tuesday should duplicate that forecast, with an increase in the rain chance to around forty to fifty percent.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. There's a forty to fifty percent chance of showers and storms each afternoon. Chances of rain and thunderstorms each day will be around forty percent..

