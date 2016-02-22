WELCOME TO SEPTEMBER: The Start of Meteorological Fall! This is when the summer record books are closed and the Autumn one opens! Summer 2018 was tied for the 10th hottest in Charlotte.

Highs will return to the lower 90's and it will feel like the mid to the upper 90's. Afternoon storms and rain showers will develop. About 40 percent of us will encounter some sort of rain today. Regardless of rain or now, thicker clouds will populate our skies through the afternoon. These storms "should" not last as long through the evening or be as intense as the last two days.

Tomorrow the forecast is looking much drier but we will still have a chance for a developing storm or two with the same scenario setting up for Labor Day. Likely you will stay dry both days and highs will be around 90° feeling like the mid 90's.

Tuesday remains dry as well under mostly sunny skies still hovering above average close to 90°. We will fall slightly to the mid to the upper 80's to end the week with a better chance for rain coming Wednesday through Friday.

-Chris Mulcahy

