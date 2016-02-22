Today will come with a few more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, bringing another muggy day to the Carolinas. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s although it will feel hotter when you factor in the humidity.

Cooler temperatures likely next week after a cold front swings through the area late in the week. Highs early in the week near 90° but falling into the low to mid-80s by the end of the week. The humidity will be lower as well. Even though it is not a HUGE difference... Thursday and Friday of next week will be more comfortable than it has been!

