Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday

With a low-pressure system, stretching from the Midwest to the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, an abundant supply of moisture is in place. That has lead to more rain across the Carolinas. With the ground totally saturated--- stream levels are rising. This leads to an increasing threat of flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today with highs in the low 80s across the region. More rain is possible this evening and overnight into Friday morning. Look for more rain and a few thunderstorms Friday, with rain heavy at times. Highs again will be in the low 80s.

There's a forty percent chance of rain Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. It's more of the same Sunday, with warmer high temperatures---in the upper 80s. Monday will be hot and humid, with a slight storms chance and highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2018 WCNC