A Bit of a Drier Change for the Weekend

Rain showers will not be as widespread today! After a foggy morning, the clouds should start to break for some sunshine and blue sky through the afternoon. This afternoon is shaping up to be partly sunny to at times mostly cloudy. It looks to be a typical Charlotte Summer set up, where isolated to scattered showers develop later in the afternoon and evening. There is a chance a few of these showers turn to thunderstorms producing some gusty winds. Highs today in the upper 80s across the Piedmont.

Sunday will be hot and humid near 90° with more of the same concerning showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain like Saturday but rain and storms will be scattered.

Monday through Wednesday will be partly sunny each day with a twenty to thirty percent chance of rain and storms each. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with light winds. Tuesday looks to be the best chance for rain this week but it all depends on where the front that is bringing this rain will settle down and how long it decides to linger here around Charlotte.

