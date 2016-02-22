It's another day with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity as well. Temperatures this afternoon will again be in the low 90s. Rain, heavy at times, is possible this afternoon and evening. A moist atmosphere will help create periods of heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight, mainly before midnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s across the region.

Saturday will start with a chance of showers and storms in the morning. It will be the coolest day we've had in weeks, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The storm chance is around forty percent. Saturday night will be pleasant, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday should be pleasant, with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Monday will be sunny with more typical July temperatures---upper 80s, under mostly sunny skies. Look for a return to the low 90s Tuesday and mid-90s Wednesday afternoon.

