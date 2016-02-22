Another mainly quiet night as temperatures fall into the upper 60s to around 70° by tomorrow morning. There could be some patchy dense fog, so take it easy on the roadways.

It's going to be toasty Thursday. Highs will climb into the low to middle 90s, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. With the higher humidity, we can't rule out an isolated shower or storm. Our rain and thunderstorm chances will continue to increase Friday with highs around 90° and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Carry along the umbrella if you have weekend plans. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms.

