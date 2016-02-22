Another quiet night in store with fog developing late. It could be thick in spots, so be careful on the roadways early tomorrow morning.

Sunday will start off mostly dry, but with the heat and humidity, expect isolated showers and storms to fire up by the afternoon. Everyone will not see rain tomorrow, but keep an eye to radar if you have outdoor plans. Rain chances will be a bit higher in the mountains. Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

We’ll remain mostly dry to start the work week, much like what we’ve been dealing with this weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s Monday with isolated storms by the afternoon.

Our chance for showers and storms will go back up Tuesday. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Our best chance for rain and storms this week looks to be Thursday as a cold front crosses the region. It could linger in the area, bringing more showers and storms Friday and possibly Saturday. Temperatures behind the front will drop into the mid to upper 80s.

