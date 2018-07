Monday will be sunny with more typical July temperatures--- the upper 80s, under mostly sunny skies. Look for a return to the low 90s Tuesday. The air should be very dry through the period, so expect sunny skies.

Wednesday, the dew points will start to increase and the mugginess will also build. The risk of showers and thunderstorms returns to the area and that storm chance will continue through the end of the week. Temperatures will be warm around 90 if not in the low 90s.

