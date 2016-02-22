Skies will be sunny today with high temperatures in the 80s again, mainly upper 80s across the Piedmont and the Update of South Carolina. Lows overnight will fall to the mid-60s with light winds. Tuesday will be warmer for the region, with highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be more humid with highs in the low 90s. Look for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening. Thursday won't be quite as warm, with high temperatures in the upper 80s, with a forty percent chance of rain and storms.

From Friday into the weekend, highs will be in the low to mid-90s. Each day there's a thirty to forty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be light each day, with higher gusts during any storms that develop.

Tropical Update: CHRIS is expected to become a hurricane overnight and is drifting around two mph. No significant change in its motion is expected during the next day or so. Swells generated by CHRIS are expected to increase and affect parts of the North Carolina coastline during the next several days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Copyright 2018 WCNC