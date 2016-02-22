Summer is definitely not over! Today will be hot and more humid, with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. Like Monday, storm chances are very slight with coverage only around twenty percent. There's a better chance of showers and a few thunderstorms in the mountains. Rain chances there are around forty to fifty percent.

It's more of the same Wednesday. Look for highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Storm chances for the area will be around twenty percent across the Piedmont. Thursday night will be very muggy, with a chance of a few showers and storms during the evening. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s overnight.

From Thursday through the upcoming weekend, there's better coverage of showers and storms, with rain chances around forty to fifty percent during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 90s Thursday and in the upper 80s Friday through Sunday.

