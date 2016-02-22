Look for a cool-down in the temperatures plus lower humidity today. Skies will be sunny with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s with winds around 5 to 10 mph. Clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s. It's more of the same Friday with perfect conditions expected for the Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium.

Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s across the region. Sunday will be warmer and more humid with light winds. High temperatures will return to the upper 80s. Expect mostly clear skies at night with lows in the upper 60s.

It's a return to the heat next week! Monday through Wednesday expect highs in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. It will definitely be more humid with rain/storm chances around twenty percent each day.

