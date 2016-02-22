Overnight and into the morning Sunday will be nice and mild with patchy fog and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday the heat cranks back up after a 2 day break of slightly less hot Friday and Saturday. With sunshine, higher will easily climb into the mid-90s Sunday. There is just an isolated storms chance around 20%.

Monday higher storm chances with some being strong late in the day. The chances are around 40-50%. Highs will be in the low 90s. Tuesday a stalled backdoor front will help keeps things even cooler with highs in the upper 80s.alsore also a good chance for more storms.

Late, next week the heat comes back as the heat dome sets-up again into next weekend.

