Showers and storms this evening will dissipate tonight, giving way to drier conditions Monday morning. Watch for patchy dense fog early tomorrow. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but when you factor in the humidity it will feel warmer. More showers and storms will develop into the afternoon, lasting through the evening.

The BEST chance for stronger storms even though we have the potential the next 3 days will be Tuesday. A cold front will spark up more widespread storms and rain showers, but what lurks behind it will be amazing!

Dew points will even drop to a comfortable range on Thursday with highs closer to the lower 80's. Sunny skies will be brought to us by high pressure that will keep us dry, a tad cooler and less humid into next weekend! It will be slightly warmer Sunday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

