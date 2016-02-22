Other than a passing shower or two early, expect mainly dry conditions overnight. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 60s and 70s. There will likely be patchy dense fog early tomorrow.

Tuesday will be a duplicate with afternoon temperatures again in the low 90s. With the high humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s to around 100°, especially from Charlotte to the east and southeast. There could be a few isolated showers and storms tomorrow afternoon, although most of us should stay dry.

Expect more of the same through the rest of the week with isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening and hot and humid conditions with temperatures around 90° through Friday.

A cold front will approach the region by the weekend bringing an increased chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 80s.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to strengthen into a category one hurricane as it approaches the Gulf Coast late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Hurricane Warnings have been posted for parts of the northern Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Florence will stay out in the Atlantic, not impacting the United States.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2018 WCNC