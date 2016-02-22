Skies will remain clear overnight, but it will be warm and muggy with patchy fog developing late. Low will drop into the 60s and 70s, but cooler in the mountain and foothills. Watch for patchy fog early tomorrow morning.

The weather will be uneventful as students go back to school tomorrow. Other than a shower or storm in the mountain, most of our area will stay dry. It will be hot and humid with highs will be in the lower 90's with mostly sunny skies.

The 90s will stick around through the work week with rain and storm chances going back up Thursday lasting into the weekend. Temperatures will come down a bit as a front lingers across the region.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

