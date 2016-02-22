Much drier overnight into Tuesday morning. Fog will once again be a concern early tomorrow morning. It could impact your morning commute. Expect lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s Tuesday afternoon. More showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening. Some of the impacts could include cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.

Wednesday will be hot and very humid, with highs in the low 90s. Combined with the high humidity, Heat Index temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. There's also a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Expect more of the same Thursday as a cold front lingers in the area. That front will keep things rather unsettled into the weekend with a 30 to 40% chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s by the weekend.

