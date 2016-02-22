Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. There's a forty to fifty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Those storms could last into the evening, with patchy fog across the area overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. It's more of the same Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. There's a good chance of afternoon thunderstorms, with areas of heavy rain and lightning.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and a few thunderstorms across the Piedmont and the Upstate of South Carolina. Storms chances are just twenty percent for area, with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday should be very pleasant, with lower humidity and very comfortable afternoon temperatures---in the mid-80s. Lows at night will be in the mid 60s, with light winds and lower humidity.

Copyright 2018 WCNC