Showers and storms will become a bit more widespread through the evening. If you have plans, carry along the umbrella. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s by tomorrow morning.

51 days this year temperatures have been 90 or above, and Saturday we'll get close to it. Saturday will be partly sunny and hot with a high close to 90 degrees. There's a chance of showers in the afternoon and early evening, with coverage of around 40 percent. Look for more of the same Sunday: a chance of afternoon showers and storms, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There's still a chance of showers and a few storms Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Looking ahead to next week --- Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few storms and highs in the upper 80s. It's more of the same Tuesday with a break in the rain and storm chance Tuesday and Wednesday.

