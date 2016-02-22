Skies will be sunny again today, with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s with light winds. Skies overnight will drop into the low 70s across the region. Wednesday will be hotter and more humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s. There's a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms late evening and evening.

Thursday should be partly cloudy with a forty percent chance of showers and storms. Highs will be around 90. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday should be hot and humid with a slight storm chance. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday and Monday will be hot and humid with a forty percent storm chance each day. Highs should be in the low to mid 90s.

Tropical Update: CHRIS is barely moving and is positioned around 210 miles off the North Carolina coastline. Little change in movement is expected today. A turn to the northeast is expected later today. Winds along the coastline will be sustained around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Look for high surf and dangerous rip currents again today.

