A former cheerleading coach accused of sex crimes with a minor has turned himself into police.

Online records showed 34-year-old Curtis Glenn Rucker was wanted for a sex crime with an underage teenage girl. Investigators said the crime happened at a home in Stallings within the past month.

Rucker has been released on a $10,000 bond.

Victim advocates said it’s a reminder for all parents to talk with their children.

“It’s a crime that thrives in secrecy,” said Andrew Oliver, executive director of Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center.

The Defenders learned Rucker was a coach at Cheer Extreme.

“It’s not uncommon for us to see people in positions of power to abuse children in sports, in houses of worship, schools,” said Oliver.

Oliver described, in general terms, the conversation parents should be having with their children.

“It’s against the rules for anyone to touch any part of your body or ask you to touch a private part on their body, having an open dialogue is the best form of child abuse prevention,” said Oliver.

NBC Charlotte talked to the gym’s owner on the phone. She said Rucker was an independent contractor who worked as a tumbling coach but is no longer affiliated with Cheer Extreme.

Investigators did not say whether the teen knew the suspect before the incident. Police said they're only aware of one victim at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police.

