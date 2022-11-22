The crime carries 6 months to 3 years sentence but Clark received a three-year prison sentence and a suspended 3-year supervision.

PEARL RIVER, La. — Travis Clark, the former Pearl River priest who was caught by a passerby having sex with two dominatrices on the church altar, plead guilty Monday to a single count of felony obscenity.

"I plead guilty, your honor," Clark said to 22nd Judicial District Judge Ellen Creel in the Covington courthouse.

The crime carries a sentence of six months to three years in prison but Clark, 39, received a three-year prison sentence which the court suspended and 3 years supervised probation. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Clark had been the pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church Catholic in Pearl River and was arrested in October of 2020 when witnesses saw two women and him having sex on the altar of the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River.

The altar was burned and replaced by the church.