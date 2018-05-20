Former President George H.W. Bush is officially on summer vacation in Maine.

Bush's spokesperson, Jim McGrath, tweeted a picture of George H.W. Bush waving to well wishers in Kennebunkport.

The 41st President waving to well wishers in Dock Square on arrival in Kennebunkport, ME today. (Photo Credit: Evan Sisley, Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/5EMJiuQn5Y — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 20, 2018

Mr. Bush was released from Methodist Hospital earlier this month. He was hospitalized with an infection April 22, a day after the funeral for his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.

When asked about his recovery back then, Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath said, "The 41st President wants to go to Maine this summer. He’s the most goal-oriented person on the planet, and I would not bet against him.”

Hope nobody did.

Former President George H. W. Bush departed Houston today for his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine. #khou11 https://t.co/KWD0LQ6umE pic.twitter.com/G3rovUlwo3 — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) May 20, 2018

