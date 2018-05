SANFORD, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — A Fort Bragg Army chaplain is fighting to bring home his husband who was deported after he unlawfully entered the country.

Army Officer Tim Brown said he and his husband, Sergio Avilo, had obtained a marriage waiver and were at a hearing at the United States Immigration Services building in Charlotte on Thursday.

His husband was questioned by ICE officials, and Brown has not seen him since.

