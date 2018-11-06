FORT MILL, S.C. -- A police officer in Fort Mill is off the job, accused in a drunken road rage incident.

Authorities said Tanya Ervin-Leonhardt was tailgating, illegally passing drivers and drinking beer -- all with her department-issued gun in the car. The alleged incident happened in Gaston County earlier this month.

“We’re held to a higher standard, but we're not above the law either," said Cherryville Police Chief Cam Jenks.

The chief said his officers got a call on June 1 about Ervin-Leonhardt, saying she’d been driving recklessly and even been in a shouting match with another driver.

"She identified herself as an off-duty Fort Mill officer. The officers could smell alcohol on her breath. They asked her to consent to an Alco-Sensor test; she refused," Chief Jenks said.

Ervin-Leonhardt was charged with driving while intoxicated, having an open container and carrying a concealed weapon. Law enforcement officers can’t legally carry their weapons when they’re drinking.

Chief Jenks also told NBC Charlotte a search of the officer's car turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

“It’s unfortunate this happened I hope the public doesn’t give law enforcement as a whole a black eye over this incident," said Chief Jenks.

A spokesperson for Fort Mill Police told NBC Charlotte the officer was fired the weekend of her arrest.

“The Fort Mill Police Department does not tolerate unlawful behavior on the part of our officers, nor do we condone inappropriate behavior,” the spokesperson said.

Ervin-Leonhardt was with Fort Mill Police for 16 years.

