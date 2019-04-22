GREEN, Ohio — Great news!

Authorities have found 2-year-old Kaven Fisher, who was reported missing overnight in Green.

Kaven, who is non-verbal and autistic, was located at 8:55 a.m. inside a neighbor's vehicle that was parked in a garage just a few houses away from where he disappeared.

He's in good condition and has been reunited with his parents.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert about Kaven's missing status around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

The search began after he was last seen at home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Killinger and Christman roads in Green. His parents realized Kaven wasn't in his bedroom around 1:30 a.m. Monday, and notified police after finding an exterior door was open.

Bill Holland of the Summit County Sheriff's Office said there were more than 100 law enforcement officials involved in the search as of 8:30 a.m. This included a helicopter team, drone, ATVs, horses and people on foot.

“There’s a sense of emergency here because the child is in shorts with no shoes and has a short-sleeved shirt," Holland said. "It was 38 degrees when he went missing, so that’s a concern – especially now that we’ve got several hours that have passed. We’re now circling back and regrouping and reorganizing our search patterns.”

The search area was within a mile radius of the family's home on Killinger.