CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people wanted in connection with a larceny case were arrested on I-77 in southwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near the Tyvola Road exit on the northbound side of the highway. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they had warrants for the four suspects' arrest in connection with the larceny of a Charlotte TJ Maxx.

The four suspects were identified as Tyrae Coleman, 19, Michael Dugger, 32, Derrell Woods, 35, and Camry Johnson, 16.

PHOTOS | 4 arrested on I-77

