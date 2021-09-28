GREENSBORO, N.C. — Large crowds gathered at the Greensboro Coliseum Tuesday night waiting to see J. Cole in concert.
However, there was a major problem with an hours-long wait to get inside. The concert was supposed to start at 8 p.m., it still hadn’t started as of 10 p.m.
Crowds took to Twitter voicing their concerns about the wait among such large crowds.
Many concertgoers tweeted videos of long and large crowds from inside to outside the venue at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan tweeted the following just before 10 p.m. in response to someone at the concert.
“I’m sorry for your wait.," Vaughan said. "The artists arrived late and it took them a few hours to get set up. The doors should be opening shortly.”
Andrew Brown with the Greensboro Coliseum said, "Delays with the tour production, in turn, created a delay in opening the doors. We had attempted to advise patrons of this on social media. Doors are now open."
Doors to get inside the concert opened around 10:15 p.m.
J. Cole took to Instagram about the incident.
We been hitting delays on shows because the production is taking too long for the crew to put up. I apologize for the inconvenience. I hate playing with people's time and money. We working to get it sorted out. For now, we gotta move Philly and Detroit to make sure we can put those shows up correctly. Greensboro we going up tonight, I’m sorry for your delay. Peace