CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The proposed dates have been released for the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Charlotte: July 12-23, August 16-27 or August 23-September 3.

A final decision about the dates will be made by September of this year.

This will be the second national political convention for Charlotte in just a few years after hosting the 2012 Democratic National Convention (DNC). Fundraising, recruiting, and security upgrades are already underway.

On Friday, Mayor Vi Lyles accepted the offer of hosting the RNC in 2020 to loud applause in Austin, Texas.

“On behalf of the Queen City, with all of my colleagues, we accept this offer,” said Mayor Lyles.

However, other city leaders are dealing with heated backlash back home. Charlotte city councilman Larken Egleston cast the final vote in favor of bringing the RNC to Charlotte on Monday night.

Just days before the final vote, Larken Egleston told NBC Charlotte police came to his house following threats on social media. His colleague, councilman Tariq Bokhari, reacted on Charlotte’s News WBT.

“It was that painful for me to watch and read all that stuff, and I know it was for colleagues too, especially some of the threats,” Bokhari said.

Councilman Egleston said police determined the threats were not serious and he's not concerned about his safety.

Meanwhile, local leaders are planning how to best show off the Queen City’s beauty. The CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners said that includes new landscaping, a cleaner uptown and other improvement projects.

“How do we put our best foot forward because it is such an opportunity,” said Michael Smith, CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners.

Since hosting the DNC in 2012, Charlotte’s come a long way with more than 100 new restaurants in uptown as well as 3,000 new hotel rooms. Officials said one big focus ahead of the 2020 RNC is figuring out logistics.

“How do the bars get all the kegs in in time? How do you get the food service in? How do you get the waste out?” Smith said.

Mayor Lyles said things were already in motion.

“We are going to employ all the resources necessary for a successful convention; the planning is already underway,” Mayor Lyles said.

