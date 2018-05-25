CONCORD, N.C. – The stage is set for the Coca Cola 600 this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

While the focus is on the race – the sport is facing a number of issues in the future including declining attendance and sagging TV ratings.

“Its hard to say but we almost thought this might be our last year coming," said one fan who was camping on the grounds ahead of the race.

In addition to a drop in live attendance, there was a Reuters news report that Brian France and the France family was considering the possibility of putting NASCAR up for sale. Charlotte Motor Speedway’s longtime spokesperson, Scott Cooper declined to comment of the France family plans.

“I don’t like to get into a lot of things that are speculative stories that have appeared in the media,” Cooper said.

The France family has not as yet issued a denial of the Reuters report.

As for the decline in attendance, Cooper said, “Well, I think what you attribute that to is that really we are just in a period of evolution right now.”

He is right. Some of the sport’s biggest names, like Dale Earnhardt Jr. have left the sport, and several big-name sponsors have cut back or pulled out.

As for sagging TV ratings, Cooper said the same thing as happened with NFL football and with TV in general.

“People are consuming sports events and consuming their entertainment in different ways. A lot more is mobile now. It's computerized and there is really no great way to track all of that,” he said.

In Huntersville this week, Governor Roy Cooper was asked about the future of NASCAR.

“I know there is concern within the industry regarding attendance at races,” he said.

The governor went on to say he believes the industry is strong and will survive.

“I think the industry is still extremely healthy and a positive for North Carolina and I think they are continuing to look at ways to attract new fans,” the governor said.

Fans like Leland Ward and his family, who drove from Ohio for the race this weekend, also believed NASCAR isn’t going anywhere.

“You see the fan base and the followings. I don’t see a problem with it. Somebody will take it over and keep it going," he said.

