BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Eric Jamison Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Gardner-Webb edged Winthrop 74-70.
Nate Johnson had 19 points and seven rebounds for Gardner-Webb.
Jaheam Cornwall added 17 points and Ludovic Dufeal established a defensive presence with eight rebounds and five blocks.
The Runnin' Bulldogs forced a season-high 20 turnovers.
Charles Falden had 13 points and six rebounds for the Eagles.
D.J. Burns added 12 points and seven rebounds and Micheal Anumba collared six boards.
