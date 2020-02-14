BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Eric Jamison Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Gardner-Webb edged Winthrop 74-70.

Nate Johnson had 19 points and seven rebounds for Gardner-Webb.

Jaheam Cornwall added 17 points and Ludovic Dufeal established a defensive presence with eight rebounds and five blocks.

The Runnin' Bulldogs forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Charles Falden had 13 points and six rebounds for the Eagles.

D.J. Burns added 12 points and seven rebounds and Micheal Anumba collared six boards.

