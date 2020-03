GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a missing 6-year-old.

According to the police department, the boy was last seen in the area of Radio and Barkley St.

Police said the young boy was wearing a black shirt with white dinosaur and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this child's location is asked to contact the Gasonia Police Department immediately.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC