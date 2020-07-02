GATES COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched in eastern North Carolina down during Thursday's strong storms.

The EF-0 tornado touched down in Gates County, near Taylor Mill Road and Askew Road around 3:30 p.m. The maximum wind speed was estimated to be 85 mph while it moved about three miles on the ground.

Most of the damage consisted of trees along its path. One tree did reportedly fall on a home, but no injuries were reported.

A roof was also blown off of a home along Highway 158, and some chicken houses were also damaged.