Imagine looking out your back door and seeing an eight-foot gator strolling nearby.

That's what happened to Barb Fong, who took video of such a reptile walking right outside her lanai.

She told 10News she has seen other gators in the area behind her home, and they make her nervous because that's the area where she walks her dogs.

She said she's got mixed emotions about calling trappers because she's heard the gators are too large to be relocated, so the animals would be killed instead.

It's gator mating season, and sightings of the reptiles are up.

RELATED: Nothing to see here, just a gator going to school

RELATED: Gator takes a stroll down a North Port street

The season runs through early June.

An expert told 10News that if you see a gator on the move, let it go as long as it’s moving toward a water source and stay a safe distance --15 feet for adults and 25 feet for children.

If you have awesome video you'd like to share, you can email SendTo10@wtsp.com or post them using #SendTo10.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP