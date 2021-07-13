The piece was created by Toledo artist David Ross in July of 2020.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A north Toledo mural has been reduced to rubble after it was reportedly struck by lightning Tuesday.

Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at Summit and Lagrange Streets, where a large mural dedicated to George Floyd — who was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last year — had collapsed.

The piece was created by Toledo artist David Ross just about one year ago. He said the artwork stands as a memorial and reminder to never forget what happened that day in May of 2020.

A witness who saw the wall fall told TFRD they had seen a lightning bolt strike the building. The department later confirmed the strike to be the cause of the collapse.