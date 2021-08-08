Georgia mother, daughter among 6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash | Here's what we know

The two victims from Georgia have been identified as Andrea and Rachel McArthur: a mother and daughter from Woodstock.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Two Georgians– a mother and daughter from Woodstock– were among 6 killed in a sightseeing plane crash in Alaska. Here's what we know right now.

When did the plane crash happen?

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Coast Guard said the plane's emergency signal was activated around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. The AP said a passing helicopter saw the wreckage and members of the Coast Guard found the wreckage around 2:40 p.m.

The coast guard said there were no survivors, according to the AP.

Where was the plane crash?

The AP reported it happened in southeast Alaska. National Transportation Safety Board Chief Clint Johnson told the AP the site was 1,800 feet to 2,000 feet "up on the side of a mountain" and 12 miles northeast of Ketchikan.

Who was on the plane?

Two Georgians were among 6 people who were killed in the plane crash. Alaska State Troopers identified Andrea McArthur, 55, and her daughter Rachel McArthur, 20, both of Woodstock as two of the passengers killed in the crash, according to the AP.

Davis McArthur, son and brother of Andrea and Rachel, spoke to 11Alive Sunday he said is devastated.

"I didn't believe it," he said. "My life is like a rollercoaster and seems if one thing goes wrong, then it gets good, then three things go wrong all at the same time and it's rough. My mom was always there for me. I know she still is, just in a different form."

Davis said his mom Andrea worked as a flight attendant for Delta for more than 30 years. He said his sister Rachel attended Coastal Carolina University. Davis said Andrea and Rachel loved helping others above anything else.

In total, there were five passengers and the pilot on board the plane. The pilot was identified as Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Cle Elum, Washington. Troopers also identified three other passengers: Mark Henderson, 69, and Jacquelyn Komplin, 60, both of Napa, California; and Janet Kroll, 77, of Mount Prospect, Illinois were also on the plane, the AP reports.

What was the affiliation of the plane?

According to the AP, the passengers were on an excursion nearing the end of their seven-day Alaska cruise. Holland America Line confirmed the passengers were traveling on the company's cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam. The cruise line said it did not sell the passengers the excursion tickets, the AP said.

How are recovery efforts going?

Troopers and Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue members recovered the bodies of the victims via a chartered helicopter Saturday afternoon, according to the AP. They were taken to the state medical examiner's office in Anchorage, troopers said. Federal investigators said they hope to recover the rest of the wreckage Sunday but the timing of the recovery depended on weather conditions, the AP reported.