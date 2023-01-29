x
Georgia police officer dies while on duty serving the community, GBI investigating

The Cairo Police Department and GBI are investigating his death.

CAIRO, Ga. — A south Georgia officer died while on duty Saturday afternoon while serving the community, according to his department.

Master Patrol Officer Clarence "CJ" Williams joined the Cairo Police Department in 2020 and was a beloved member of the agency, Cairo PD said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"[He] quickly gained the respect and love of all that met him," the department said.

The Cairo Police Department along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating how Williams died.

The department asks that you keep his family in your thoughts during the difficult time.

