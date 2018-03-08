ARLINGTON, Va. (WUSA/WVEC) — A 12-year-old girl whom police believed was abducted from Reagan National Airport on Thursday was found in New York City.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said Friday that 12-year-old JinJing Ma was in Queens, "safe and in the custody of her parents." Her disappearance prompted an AMBER Alert which may have come because of a misunderstanding.

Anna Demidchik of Demidchik Law Firm in Flushing, said JinJing Ma and her biological parents showed up at the law firm around 9 a.m. Friday after the story about the 12-year-old on the news.

The law firm said the parents picked their daughter up at Reagan National Airport Thursday as a result of a misunderstanding. The FBI was at the law firm Friday and met with the parents and child. The law firm said the situation would not be treated as an abduction, but a misunderstanding.

Police believed 12-year-old JinJing Ma was in extreme danger when they issued an AMBER Alert. She last was seen Thursday leaving the airport around 8 a.m. She was in America as part of a tour group from China, police said. That group had since traveled to San Francisco and was being interviewed in to get more information about the abduction.

According to police, Ma received her passport just prior to checking in and left her group. She met up with an unknown middle-aged Asian female, who helped her change her clothes. They then walked together to the arrivals area of the airport and disappeared out of camera view. The woman seen in the video with the girl now is believed to be her mom, so that's why the girl went with the "unknown woman." The parents were in the U.S. separate from the girl's tour, and when the girl went missing from the tour, the tour properly reported her as missing. There was no indication Friday that she ever had been in danger.

Mason, Kimberly

© 2018 WVEC