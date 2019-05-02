CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
1. Girls are now allowed to join a new Boy Scouts program
It's called Scouts USA and allows girls ages 11-17 to join all-girl troops. In fact, there are a dozen all-girl troops forming in Mecklenburg County.
“Change is hard for everybody, right," said Mark Turner, Scout Executive with Boy Scouts of America's Mecklenburg County Council. "But when you stop changing, you stop growing."
According to BSA, the troops will have common characteristics with the traditional all-boy groups, but they will remain separate and there are no plans for co-ed troops. Each troop will have its own scoutmaster, patrols and youth leadership tracks. Families with boys and girls in the Scouts will share some resources for convenience, but that's as far as the overlap will go.
“We are really focused on the all-girl experience, the girl scout leadership experience and really believe that is the premier opportunity for girls to have safe spaces to be who they are and to grow into leaders into this community,” said Angela Woods, CEO of the Girl Scouts Hornets Nest Council in Charlotte.
2. A 2-year-old was kidnapped after being left alone in a running car in south Charlotte
Police said the toddler was left in a car at the QuikTrip gas station near the intersection of South Boulevard and East Arrowood around 11:30 Monday night when two men jumped in the car and took off.
Thankfully, the child's father spotted the car and the suspects ran off before getting too far from the store. The little girl's mother was charged with misdemeanor child neglect and the child was reunited with her parents after the incident.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
3. According to a new study, quitting Facebook could make you happier
If you dread what you'll see the next time you scroll through Facebook, it may be time to consider dropping the social media platform. And it could lead to happiness, according to a new study.
Researchers at NYU and Stanford University followed people for four weeks after they dropped Facebook. In addition to having more free time, those who gave up Facebook said they were happier and more satisfied.
There is a downside. People who dropped Facebook said they were less informed about world events and politics.
4. "They don't want me in the White House," says Patriots player
Shortly after the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII, defensive back Duron Harmons said you can count him out of any White House visits.
"They don't want me in the White House," Harmon told TMZ.
Harmon did say he'd like to visit former President Barack Obama. If and when the Patriots visit the White House, Harmon skipping the trip wouldn't be unprecedented.
In 2017, several players, including QB Tom Brady, didn't attend a visit at the White House, and the NBA's Golden State Warriors skipped the White House altogether and visited with Obama instead.
5. A Charlotte man who helped recruit for ISIS was sentenced to prison
Erick Jamal Hendricks will spend the next 15 years in prison after he was convicted of attempting to provide support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).
Hendricks was convicted last year in Akron, Ohio for attempting and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
“Hendricks used social media to recruit others to plan and carry out attacks on our homeland in the name of ISIS, with the goal of creating a sleeper cell on our soil,” said assistant attorney General Demers.