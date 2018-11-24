OAKLAND, CA — Stephen Curry wasn't hurt Friday morning after two drivers hit his car on an Oakland freeway, according to the Golden State Warriors.

California Highway Patrol said the accident happened on westbound Highway 24 outside Oakland. Authorities said the star guard was driving a black Porsche when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car.

After the Porsche was disabled in the far left lane, it was rear-ended by another vehicle. Officials said rain was a factor in the crash, and no one was hurt.

A spokesperson for the Warriors said Curry later arrived safely at the team's practice facility. The NBA player has been sidelined with a left groin injury and was ruled out for Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 23, 2018

The Associated Press and USA Today contributed to this report.

