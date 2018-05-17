BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For years our sister station WGRZ has been updating you on Kim Vaillancourt and her battle with brain cancer.

Well, there's some good news to share. Vaillancourt had another brain scan Wednesday, and doctors found there are no new tumors.

The mom of six was diagnosed with the rare and aggressive glioblastoma and was given a year to live. That was two and a half years ago.

While the tumors aren't getting any smaller they're also not getting any bigger, buying Kim more time to spend with her family and friends.

Her next scan is in three months, and Kim is thankful for all the support she's gotten and continues to ask for prayers.

