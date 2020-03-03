ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is holding a news conference from the Georgia State Capitol at 10 p.m. Monday evening.

Joining him in the news conference will be

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health

Dr. Cherie Drenzek, State Epidemiologist

Adjutant General Tom Carden, Georgia National Guard

Director Homer Bryson, Georgia Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

Each of the individuals participating in the news conference are members of the task force Kemp named last Friday to assess the state's preparations for the coronavirus in Georgia.

The move last Friday came after the Trump Administration's development of a national task force led by Vice President Mike Pence to take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 across the nation.

RELATED: Gov. Kemp creates coronavirus task force that will assess state's preparations

“The Trump administration has been working seamlessly with states across our country, including Georgia to keep American’s safe," Kemp said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

The Georgia task force includes 18 people and is chaired by Toomey.

Vice President Pence's national task force held a press conference early Monday evening to provide a national update on the coronavirus outbreak.

Pence said his team would give daily updates on the situation.

RELATED HEADLINES |

Coronavirus: Answering the top 10 questions people have been Googling

6 deaths, 18 cases of coronavirus in Washington state

Answers to top viewer questions about the coronavirus

Airlines offer coronavirus waivers as passengers decide whether to cancel trips