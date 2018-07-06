CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The North Carolina Senate overrode Governor Roy Cooper's veto of the new budget on Thursday afternoon. If the House now votes to override, the budget will become law.

Cooper defended his veto in Charlotte, saying the Republican version shortchanges teachers and students.

Admitting there is little he can do about it now, with Republicans holding majorities in the House and Senate, Cooper did have a warning for lawmakers.

"I know people are frustrated, but November is coming," said Cooper, clearly indicating that voters will get their say.

"People in North Carolina will have a stark choice on their candidates," Cooper said.

Cooper told NBC Charlotte his budget proposal would have given teachers larger raises than the Republican version. He also said the GOP leadership was ignoring the thousands of teachers who rallied last month in Raleigh.

Cooper said now teachers and parents across the state will get a chance to ask their lawmakers in November how they voted.

"Do you support the budget I put forward, or do you support a budget that Republicans have put in place that values tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations over public schools?" he suggested as questions.



