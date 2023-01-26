Grading is complete and plans are approved for the overture supersonic factory.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boom Supersonic kicked off construction of its Overture SuperFactory Thursday in Greensboro.

The Overture SuperFactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will be located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

This site will house the final assembly line, as well as a fast facility, and customer delivery center for Boom's flagship supersonic airliner, Overture.

"This milestone is a shared one and we are deeply appreciative of the input, leadership, and support of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, local community, and the state of North Carolina," President of Boom Supersonic, Kathy Savitt, said.

By 2023, Boom will hire more than 2,400 workers at the Superfactory, and recruiting is already underway. North Carolina economists estimate that the full Boom manufacturing program will grow the state's economy by at least $32.3 billion over 20 years.

In addition, the company is creating over 200 internships for students in North Carolina public universities, community colleges, and trade schools to build the next generation of supersonic workers.

"Building on our legacy of 'First in Flight,' North Carolina is ready to partner with Boom Supersonic in leading the way to a fast and clean aviation future," Governor Roy Cooper said. "Our economy is taking flight with a talented workforce and strong infrastructure ready for these new, good-paying jobs in innovation and aerospace."

North Carolina was selected as the site for Overture aircraft manufacturing because of its large skilled talent pool, access to exceptional universities, community colleges, and technical schools, proximity to the Eastern Seaboard for supersonic flight testing over water, and close proximity to several top-tier aerospace suppliers.

Throughout 2023, Boom will focus on construction of the Overture Superfactory with BE&K Building Group and their design partner, BRPH. The building will be LEED certified in keeping with Boom's commitment to environmental sustainability.

In 2024, Boom will install tooling, provided by Advanced Integration Technology (AIT), ahead of moving into the building and preparing the facility and staff for Overture production launch the same year.

We are here at @flyfrompti where @boomaero is set to celebrate an Overture milestone.

Stay with us for updates @WFMY @NC_Governor @SenatorBerger and other elected officials are set to be in attendance. pic.twitter.com/K9W6ZzhrEk — Amber Lake WFMY (@amberlakeTV) January 26, 2023

