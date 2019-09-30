NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Do you own a vehicle?

If so, you'll now need to turn in your North Carolina license plate and get a new one every 7 years because of a new bill signed into law by Governor Cooper on Friday.

The change is about being able to see plates clearly.

House Bill 211 states license plates for 1968 and future years are to be completely treated with reflectorized materials designed to increase visibility and legibility at night.

The law becomes effective July 1, 2021 and applies to registration plates issued or renewed on, or after that date.

Existing plates must be replaced with new registration plates if on the date of renewal, the plate is 7 or more years old, or will become 7 or more years old during the registration period.

North Carolina previously had no time parameters for replacing a license plate.

