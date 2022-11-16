'This is the hardest thing we ever went through' | Grandmother of twins killed in house fire devastated

The twins' grandmother Lisa Perdue said investigators told her they believe the fire was accidental – and started due to a heater.

Example video title will go here for this video

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A grandmother is devastated after the loss of her twin grandchildren who were killed during a house fire in Pike County -- just a day after their first birthday.

Pike County firefighters responded to the fire at a home off of Short Cut Road in Molena early Sunday morning.

The twins' grandmother Lisa Perdue said investigators told her they believe the fire was accidental – and started due to a heater.

Perdue said her daughter and her daughter's fiancé both suffered from heavy smoke inhalation. The 1-year-old twins were the couple's only children together.

"Oh, they were happy," Perdue said. "They wouldn’t let nobody hold them but their mom and dad."

Photos | Twins killed in Pike County house fire 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

The twins' grandmother said the family needs a new place to live and new furniture, amid dealing with their heartwrenching loss.

"We want and need the world to know, we need prayer. This is the hardest thing we ever went through," Perdue said as her voice cracked. "And me as a grandparent, it’s hard."

An online fundraiser has been set up for the family. They're also accepting additional donations such as clothing and furniture at Perdue's Paint and Body Shop in Griffin at 1705 Georgia Highway 16 W.