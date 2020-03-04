GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. — The Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen back on March 29.

According to police, Aden Brown was reported missing by his guardian on and was last seen wearing faded red shorts, a white T-shirt, and carrying a white backpack.

Police said Brown was last seen in the company of Courtney Renee Stinson on April 1, 2020 in a dark blue 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with NC License Plate TBP-3368.

Courtney Stinson is a person of interest in the disappearance of the juvenile and has an outstanding warrant for arrest in connection to this investigation, police report.

Based on information, police believe the two may have traveled to or be attempting to travel to Tennessee.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Investigator Taylor at the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department 704-279-2952 extension 226.

